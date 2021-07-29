IMD issues 'Orange' alert for this state till Friday, predicts heavy rains

An orange alert has been issued for 15 districts of Madhya Pradesh till Friday morning predicting heavy rainfall. India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday, said, heavy rains, coupled with thundershowers and lightning, are likely to lash isolated places of Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Sagar, Datia, Shivpuri, Anuppur, Dindori, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Balaghat, Mandla, Sheopur, Morena and Bhind districts in the state.

P K Saha, a senior meteorologist with the IMD's Bhopal office, said, the rainfall in these districts is likely to range from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm.

"Rains or thundershowers are likely at most places in Jabalpur, Shahdol, Sagar and Rewa divisions of the state. This kind of weather may prevail at many places in Bhopal, Hoshangabad, Ujjain, Indore, Gwalior and Chambal divisions."

Meanwhile, Khajuraho recorded 26 mm rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Thursday, while Satna, Gwalior, Bhopal, Indore witnessed 22 mm, 11.4 mm, 1.6 mm and 0.6 mm rainfall respectively.

Saha said, "An upper air circulation over east Uttar Pradesh was bringing forth moisture to north-east Madhya Pradesh, causing rain in areas situated close to the border of that state."

For the past week, most parts of the state have been experiencing heavy rains.

IMD predicts heavy rains in J&K till July 30

Meanwhile, IMD on Thursday notified, current spell of widespread rainfall activity is likely to continue over Jammu and Kashmir till July 30. The rains may recede thereafter.

Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Jammu, Kashmir is likely on Thursday, said the IMD.

Meanwhile, in the Udhampur district, the water level of the rivers, streams and local sewers are in spate due to incessant rainfall.

The authorities warned people that no one should visit near the banks of rivers and streams as the water level has increased due to heavy rainfall in Udhampur District.

The Meteorological Department has predicted more rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Thursday while it has also issued a weather alert asking people living in vulnerable areas to be cautious.

(With inputs from agencies)

