IMD issues 'Orange' alert for this state till Friday, predicts heavy rains

An orange alert has been issued for 15 districts of Madhya Pradesh till Friday morning predicting heavy rainfall. India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday, said, heavy rains, coupled with thundershowers and lightning, are likely to lash isolated places of Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Sagar, Datia, Shivpuri, Anuppur, Dindori, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Balaghat, Mandla, Sheopur, Morena and Bhind districts in the state.