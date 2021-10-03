Kerala rain: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued rain alert for some districts of Kerala during next two days. It has issued orange alert for Pathanamthitta and Idukki on 4 October, and for Idukki and Malappuram districts on 5 October.

For most of the other districts, the weather department has issued a yellow alert for Monday and Tuesday.

"A cyclonic circulation lies over Southeast Arabian Sea off Kerala coast and extends up to 3.1 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, a Low Pressure Area is likely to form over East central and adjoining Northeast Arabian Sea during next 48 hours," the IMD said.

Isolated heavy to very heavy falls are very likely over Kerala during 4th-6th of October and isolated heavy falls during next 24 hours. Southwest monsoon has been active over Kerala and rain occurred at most places in Kerala and Lakshadweep, IMD said.

"Squally weather (wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph) very likely over Southeast and East-central Arabian Sea along and off Kerala-Karnataka-Goa coasts. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas during the above mentioned period," the weather office said.

In Kozhikode, certain places received 118 mm of rain while Kasaragod received 68 mm of rain. Thaliparambu received 85.6, while Pattambi 82.4, and Chalakudy 70.6 mm of rain.

