IMD issues orange alert for Uttar Pradesh, Bihar

Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places was observed over Meghalaya in the last 24 hours ended 8:30 am today. Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Sub-Himalaya West Bengal, Sikkim, Mizoram, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh was also recorded during the same period.