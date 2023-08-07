IMD issues orange alert for Uttar Pradesh, Bihar

IMD issues orange alert for Uttar Pradesh, Bihar1 min read 07 Aug 2023, 05:38 PM IST
New Delhi: Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely along the foothills of the Himalayas i.e. Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sikkim and over northeast India during the next three days. As a result, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for these regions.
The monsoon trough that is lying north of its normal position may move north of its normal position or along the foothills of Himalayas during the next four to five days.
Light to moderate scattered rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is forecast over Uttarakhand till Thursday; in Uttar Pradesh from Monday to Wednesday; and over Himachal Pradesh today. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over East Uttar Pradesh during Monday-Wednesday and over Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.
As these regions are expected to receive 115.6mm to 204.4mm of rainfall, the weather department has cautioned against localised flooding.
A cyclonic circulation over north Bangladesh in lower tropospheric levels may cause light to moderate widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall over West Bengal, Sikkim today and on Tuesday and in Bihar and Jharkhand from Monday to Wednesday. Isolated very heavy rainfall may cover Gangetic West Bengal today and over Bihar today and on Tuesday.
Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is seen over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura in the coming two days and isolated heavy rainfall for the subsequent three days. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over Meghalaya and Tripura today.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places was observed over Meghalaya in the last 24 hours ended 8:30 am today. Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Sub-Himalaya West Bengal, Sikkim, Mizoram, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh was also recorded during the same period.
IMD expects subdued rainfall over central, west and south India during the next one week.
India has received 2% above normal rains at 520.6mm so far in the four-month season that began on 1 June.
