IMD issues ‘Orange Alert’ for very heavy rain, thunderstorms in these four states till 23 November. See full forecast
Indian Metrological Department issues orange alert for heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal till 23 November. IMD also issues orange alert for Kerala and Mahe with heavy rainfall predicted on 22 and 23 November.
The Indian Metrological Department on Tuesday issued an orange alert for extremely heavy rainfall in the southern states of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal till 23 November. "Orange Alert for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal! Prepare for heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) on November 22nd and 23rd, IMD said in a post on X.