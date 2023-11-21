The Indian Metrological Department on Tuesday issued an orange alert for extremely heavy rainfall in the southern states of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal till 23 November. "Orange Alert for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal! Prepare for heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) on November 22nd and 23rd, IMD said in a post on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The IMD has also issued an orange alert for Kerala and Mahe, which, according to the IMD, is likely to get very heavy rainfall on 22 and 23 November .

IMD has requested that the public avoid going to water-logged, unpaved roads and crowded areas. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Today, there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. The general public is requested to avoid going to water-logged, unpaved roads and crowded areas during this orange alert of rain and also make the people around them aware. Be careful, stay safe!" IMD said in a post on X.

For the past two weeks, several parts of Tamil Nadu have been witnessing moderate to heavy downpours, resulting in severe waterlogging and schools being shut down.

Heavy rains predicted Andhra Pradesh The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rains in parts of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, and thunderstorms till November 23.

The department predicted heavy rainfall in parts of South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema on Tuesday, said an official.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely in parts of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema for three days from Tuesday, the official said in a release. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the Meteorological Department, a trough in the easterly direction at mean sea level is now running over the Comorin area off the Andhra Pradesh coast, extending up to 3.1 km above mean sea level.

Further, it was noted that the upper air cyclonic circulation over the Comorin area and vicinity and another similar development over the southwest Bay of Bengal off the Tamil Nadu coast had merged with the trough.

Meanwhile, several parts of Andhra Pradesh witnessed cloudy conditions on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

