The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for thunderstorm and heat waves as it predicted enhanced rainfall or thunderstorm activity over Northeast Indian states including Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh on April 9. IMD also issued heatwave alert over parts of east, and peninsular India for next 2 days.

IMD Rainfall Prediction

IMD predicted that the Western Himalayan Region is likely to receive rainfall and snowfall from April 10.

The IMD, in its weather report, said, “Isolated light rainfall/snowfall very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh on April 5, 6, 10 and 11; and over Uttarakhand during next 7 days. Isolated light to moderate rainfall very likely over Rajasthan on April 5, 6, 10 and 11"

The weather agency also said that a cyclonic circulation over north Bangladesh persists, while another cyclonic circulation lies over east Assam and the neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels, which is likely to impact in light/moderate rainfall/snowfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning very likely over Arunachal Pradesh; scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) over Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during next 7 days.

"Isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh during April 5-9 with possibility of very heavy falls on April 5-6," IMD said.

It has also predicted isolated heavy rainfall over Assam and Meghalaya on April 5-6 and over Odisha on April 7-9.

Scattered to Faily widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during next 7 days, predicted IMD.

It has also predicted isolated light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning very likely over Jharkhand during April6-9 and over Bihar on April 7-8.

Isolated light rainfall has also been predicted over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha on April 5 and scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) during April 6-8.

The weather agency also predicted hailstorm activity at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on April 5 and Odisha on April 7.

Due to the trough/wind discontinuity runs from East Vidarbha to Comorin area across interior Karnataka and interior Tamil Nadu in lower tropospheric levels, the IMD has said that isolated light/moderate rainfall very likely over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Telangana during April 6-11 with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) likely during April 6-9.

It also forecasted isolated light/moderate rainfall very likely over Kerala and Mahe during April 5-11; over Lakshadweep on April 5; over Rayalaseema on Apri 9-10; over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during April 7-9; over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on April 8-9.

"Hailstorm activity also very likely at isolated places East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Marathwada, Vidarbha on April 7-8; over Madhya Maharashtra on April 8," IMD forecasted.

IMD Heatwave Prediction

The IMD has predicted “heat wave conditions" in isolated pockets over Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Vidarbha, North Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema and Telangana for today and tomorrow (April 5-6).

The weather agency also predicted “warm night conditions" in isolated pockets over Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Marathwada and North Interior Karnataka two upcoming nights.

Kerala and Mahe, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to experience hot and humid weather during April 5-9. While the hot and humid weather will prevail over Coastal Karnataka and Konkan and Goa on April 5-6 and over Telangana on April 7.

The IMD also predicted hot and humid weather over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and Rayalaseema during April 7-9.

In the season outlook for hot weather bulletin, the IMD has said that during April 2024, above normal heatwave days are likely over many parts of south peninsula and adjoining northwest central India and some parts of east India and plains of northwest India.

The bulletin also predicted a probability forecast for maximum temperatures over India suggesting above normal maximum temperatures during the April-May-June over most parts of the country, except some parts from east and northeast India and pockets of northwest India where normal to below-normal maximum temperatures are likely.

