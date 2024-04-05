IMD issues orange alert for very heavy rainfall, heatwave for next 5 days. Check forecast here
IMD issues orange alert for thunderstorm and heat waves in Northeast India. Western disturbance to bring rainfall and snowfall in Western Himalayan Region from April 10. Cyclonic circulations to cause rainfall/snowfall in various regions with heat wave conditions in parts of India for next 2 days.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for thunderstorm and heat waves as it predicted enhanced rainfall or thunderstorm activity over Northeast Indian states including Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh on April 9. IMD also issued heatwave alert over parts of east, and peninsular India for next 2 days.