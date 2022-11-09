The Indian Metrological Department(IMD) on Wednesday has predicted enhanced rainfall activity over south peninsular India during 11 -13 November. The weather department stated that this is going to occur due to a Low Pressure Area that has formed over Southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean.
The Indian Metrological Department(IMD) on Wednesday has predicted enhanced rainfall activity over south peninsular India during 11 -13 November. The weather department stated that this is going to occur due to a Low Pressure Area that has formed over Southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean.
IMD has issued an orange alert to be prepared for very heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema on 11 and 12 November.
IMD has issued an orange alert to be prepared for very heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema on 11 and 12 November.
The weather department warmed that squally weather with a wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph and gusting to 65 kmph is very likely to prevail over Southwest and adjoining West central Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar, Comorin area and along Tamil Nadu during 9-12 November.
The weather department warmed that squally weather with a wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph and gusting to 65 kmph is very likely to prevail over Southwest and adjoining West central Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar, Comorin area and along Tamil Nadu during 9-12 November.
Similar conditions will also prevail along the coast of Andhra Pradesh during 10-12 November.
Similar conditions will also prevail along the coast of Andhra Pradesh during 10-12 November.
Rainfall prediction
-Moderate to heavy rainfalls along with thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during 9-13 November
Rainfall prediction
-Moderate to heavy rainfalls along with thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during 9-13 November
-Similar conditions will also prevail over Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra Pradesh during 11-13 November, and over Kerala and Mahe on 12 and 13 November
-Similar conditions will also prevail over Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra Pradesh during 11-13 November, and over Kerala and Mahe on 12 and 13 November
-Very heavy rainfall is also likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra Pradesh on 11 and 12 November
-Very heavy rainfall is also likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra Pradesh on 11 and 12 November
-Fishermen have been advised not to venture in to these areas during the same period.
-Fishermen have been advised not to venture in to these areas during the same period.
Owing to the Western Disturbance over the Western Himalayan Region
Owing to the Western Disturbance over the Western Himalayan Region
-Moderate rainfall or snowfall is likely to occur over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad from 9-10 November.
-Moderate rainfall or snowfall is likely to occur over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad from 9-10 November.
-Similar conditions will prevail over Himachal Pradesh during 9-10 November
-Similar conditions will prevail over Himachal Pradesh during 9-10 November
-Moderate rainfall or snowfall has also been predicted over Uttarakhand on 9 and 10 November
-Moderate rainfall or snowfall has also been predicted over Uttarakhand on 9 and 10 November
-Light rainfall or drizzle is very likely to occur over Punjab, Haryana on 9 and 10 November
-Light rainfall or drizzle is very likely to occur over Punjab, Haryana on 9 and 10 November
-Similar conditions will prevail over West Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on 9 November
-Similar conditions will prevail over West Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on 9 November
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.