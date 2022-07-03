IMD issues orange alert for very heavy rains in this state till Tuesday

IMD issues orange alert for very heavy rains in this state till Tuesday2 min read . 05:29 PM IST
- IMD issued an orange alert in five districts and Malappuram for Monday and in nine out of the 14 districts of the state for Tuesday.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued an orange alert for 5 Kerala districts after heavy rains lashed several parts of the state. Orange alerts have been issued for Idukki, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod.
It also issued an orange alert in the above five districts and Malappuram for Monday and in nine out of the 14 districts of the state for Tuesday.
The IMD also said strong winds with a speed of 40 to 50 kmph and occasional gusts of up to 60 kmph are likely along the Kerala-Lakshadweep-Karnataka coasts till July 7 and fishermen have been advised not to go out to sea.
Apart from Kerala, heavy to very heavy rainfalls are expected in several states including Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa.
Widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning is very likely over Konkan & Goa, Coastal Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall activity over Gujarat, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana and Interior Karnataka during next 5 days.
Isolated heavy rainfall are over Gujarat State, Konkan & Goa, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe during next 5 days; over Madhya Maharashtra during 04th-07 th; North Interior Karnataka during 05th-07th; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam on 03rd, 05th & 06th July, 2022.
Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall also very likely over Konkan & Goa during 04th-07th; Coastal Karnataka on 04th & 05th and over Gujarat Region, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during 05th-07th; Kerala-Mahe during 03rd-06th July, 2022.
Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Central India (Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha) during next 5 days.
Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall also very likely over Chhattisgarh during 03rd-06th; Vidarbha during 05th-07th; East Madhya Pradesh during 04th-07th; West Madhya Pradesh on 06th & 07th July, 2022.
Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Jharkhand and West Bengal-Sikkim on 03rd and over Odisha during next 5 days. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall also likely over Odisha on 03rd, 04th & 07th July, 2022.
Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Jammu & Kashmir and west Rajasthan during 05th-07th; Himachal Pradesh on 03rd, 05th-07th; Uttarakhand on 03rd & 04th July; East Rajasthan on 05th; Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh & northwest Uttar Pradesh on 06th & 07thJuly, 2022. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall also very likely over East Rajasthan on 06th & 07th and Uttarakhand on 05th-07th July, 2022.
