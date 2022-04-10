IMD issues orange alert in Delhi for severe heatwave. Check full forecast

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The heatwave conditions prevailed in Delhi for four straight days and the weather department predicted that similar conditions will continue till Tuesday.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an 'orange' alert in the national capital for severe heatwave conditions tomorrow. The heatwave conditions prevailed in Delhi for four straight days and the weather department predicted that similar conditions will continue till Tuesday.
On Sunday, the Sports Complex station was the warmest place in the city with a maximum temperature of 44.1 degrees Celsius. The mercury settled above 42 degrees Celsius at most places.
The Safdarjung Observatory, considered the official marker for the city, recorded a maximum temperature of 41.8 degrees Celsius, six notches above normal. On Saturday, it had recorded a high of 42.4 degrees Celsius, the highest in April in five years.
Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (Meteorology And Climate Change), Skymet Weather, said it is an aberration that the maximum temperature has breached the 45-degree mark in parts of northwest India in the first 10 days of April.
There has been nil pre-monsoon activity, including dust storms and thundershowers, in the region so far. Long-range models have also not predicted any significant weather system in the next 15 days, he said.
There is a good chance that Delhi may record a higher-than-usual number of heatwave days in April, Palawat said.
Parts of the national capital have been reeling under a heatwave since last week with maximum temperatures hovering above 40 degrees Celsius. The capital has recorded four heatwave days so far in April this year, equalling the number of such days in the month in 2017. It is also the first time in 72 years that Delhi has recorded such a high temperature in the first half of April.
Cloudy conditions may bring some relief from the stifling heat from Tuesday, the IMD said.