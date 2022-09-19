The weather department forecasted very heavy rainfall over Odisha during 19-21 September and over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on 19 September
The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Monday, 19 September, forecasted very heavy rainfall over Odisha during 19-21 September and over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on 19 September.
The forecast comes as the eastern states gears up for a line up of festivities that will continue for the whole of October. The IMD had said on Sunday that within the next two days, conditions would become favourable for the Southwest Monsoon winds to recede.
Further the weather department predicted heavy rainfall spell over Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh till 21 September, and over Vidarbha and East Madhya Pradesh during 20 to 22 September
Key points of today's forecast here
-Moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur over Odisha and Chhattisgarh during 19-21 September, over Jharkhand on 20 September, over Gangetic West Bengal on 19 September, over Vidarbha on 21 and 22 September, and over East Madhya Pradesh during 20-23 September
-Similar conditions will prevail over West Madhya Pradesh on 22 and 23 September, over Gujarat region, Marathawada, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and north Konkan on 19 September
-Very heavy rainfall have been predicted for Odisha during 19-21 September
-Heavy falls with thunderstorm and lightning has been predicted over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam on 19 and 20 September, over Telangana during 19-21 September.
-Very heavy rainfall has also been predicted over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on 19 September
-Moderate to heavy rainfalls with thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur over Uttarakhand on 19 September and over south East Uttar Pradesh on 21 September
-Moderate to heavy rainfalls with thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur over Arunachal Pradesh during 20-23 September, over Assam and Meghalaya during 19-23 September, and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on 19- 20 September
-Very heavy rainfall also likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 22nd & 23rd September
