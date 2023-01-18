IMD issues orange alert in 3 states amid severe cold wave conditions

IMD said cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are very likely in north Rajasthan and Cold wave condition in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh
India Meteorological Department (MD) on Wednesday issued orange and yellow alerts for several parts of North India as cold wave conditions prevail in several states including Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Haryana.
An orange alert asks authorities concerned to "be prepared" to respond to any emergency situation arising out of weather change while the yellow alert signifies that the weather could change, and hence people should be vigilant.
Check full forecast here:
In Punjab, Gurdaspur, Firozpur, Muktsar, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur and Bathinda are on orange alert. Districts such as Fazilka, Barnala, Sangrur, Ludhiana and Fatehgarh Sahib are on yellow alert.
In Haryana, Sonipat, Jhajjar, Rewari, Sonipat and Hisar are on orange alert, while Ambala, Kurukshetra, Bhiwani and Palwal are on yellow alert.
Most parts of Uttar Pradesh are on yellow alert.
IMD also said cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are very likely to continue in isolated pockets over north Rajasthan and Cold wave condition in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and north Madhya Pradesh on 19th and abate thereafter
Dense fog is very likely in isolated pockets during night & morning hours over Himachal Pradesh during 18th-19th; Sub Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Bihar during 18th-20th; Odisha, Assam & Meghalaya and Tripura during 18th-21st January
Rise in minimum temperatures by 3-5°C very likely over many parts of Northwest India on 19th & 20th January and no significant change thereafter for the subsequent 3 days. No significant change in minimum temperatures over Madhya Pradesh till 19th morning and rise by 3-5°C thereafter.
Two western disturbances in quick succession are likely to affect northwest India on January 18 and 20, as a result, cold wave conditions over northwest India are likely to abate from January 19.
"An active Western Disturbance is very likely to affect northwest India from January 21 to January 25. Under its influence, rainfall/snowfall is likely to commence over the western Himalayan region in the early hours of January 21 and continue till January 25 with peak activity on January 23-24," the IMD said in a statement.
Delhi is likely to experience light rains with the weather office said predicting a "partly cloudy sky, moderate to dense fog in the morning with the possibility of very light rain/drizzle towards night".
The weather office further added that a light to moderate hailstorm is likely at isolated places over Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan on January 23 and 24.
