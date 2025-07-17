IMD issues orange alert in THESE districts for very heavy rainfall; Delhi to see light rain, thunderstorms on 17 July

IMD weather prediction: Delhi will see generally cloudy sky. Very light to light rain accompanied with thunderstorms/lightning.

Livemint
Published17 Jul 2025, 09:47 AM IST
A commuter rides his motorcycle through a road amid heavy monsoon showers
A commuter rides his motorcycle through a road amid heavy monsoon showers(AFP)

IMD Weather Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert, warning of heavy rainfalls in several states including Kerala, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand among other states.

IMD issues Orange Alert in THESE districts

The IMD has issued an Orange Alert for heavy rainfall in several districts across states. Check them out:

In Jammu and Kashmir – Muzaffarbad, Kupwara, Poonch, Rajouri, Jammu, Mirpur, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Reasi

In Kerala – Kannur, Kasaragod

In Karnataka – Chikmagalur, Hassan, Kodagu

In Uttarakhand – Dehradun, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Nainital

In Uttar Pradesh – Mahoba, Kaushambi, Banda, Sonbhadra, Prayagrag, Fatehpur, Jalaun, Lalitpur

In Madhya Pradesh – Jhansi, Chitrakoot

IMD prediction for Delhi-NCR

17 July

National capital Delhi will see generally cloudy sky. Very light to light rain accompanied with thunderstorms/lightning. The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 32 to 34°C and 24 to 26°C respectively.

Also Read | Monsoon to advance over central, eastern, western India in 2-3 days: IMD

18 July

Delhi will see generally cloudy sky. Very light to light rain accompanied with thunderstorms/lightning. The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 32 to 34°C and 24 to 26°C respectively.

19 July

Delhi will see generally cloudy sky and very light rain. The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 34 to 36°C and 25 to 27°C respectively.

IMD rainfall prediction for India today

  • Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall very likely at isolated places over Kerala and Mahe, South Interior Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
  • Heavy Rainfall very likely at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Coastal Karnataka, East Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-GilgitBaltistan-Muzaffarabad, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Tamil Nadu Puducherry & Karaikal and Telangana.

Also Read | Rains lash Delhi-NCR; IMD predicts more showers in the next two hours
Also Read | Monsoon to cover central, east and some parts of northwest India this week: IMD
  • Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning & gusty winds(30-40kmph) very likely at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Odisha, Uttarakhand and West Madhya Pradesh.
  • Thunderstorm accompanied with Lightning very likely at isolated places over Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal
  • Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Gujarat State, Jharkhand, Marathwada, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Tamil Nadu Puducherry & Karaikal, Uttar Pradesh and Vidarbha.
  • Strong Surface Winds very likely at isolated places over Andhra Pradesh, Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news.

Business NewsNewsIndiaIMD issues orange alert in THESE districts for very heavy rainfall; Delhi to see light rain, thunderstorms on 17 July
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.