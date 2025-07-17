IMD issues orange alert in THESE districts for very heavy rainfall; Delhi to see light rain, thunderstorms on 17 July

IMD Weather Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert, warning of heavy rainfalls in several states including Kerala, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand among other states.
The IMD has issued an Orange Alert for heavy rainfall in several districts across states. Check them out:
In Jammu and Kashmir – Muzaffarbad, Kupwara, Poonch, Rajouri, Jammu, Mirpur, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Reasi
In Kerala – Kannur, Kasaragod
In Karnataka – Chikmagalur, Hassan, Kodagu
In Uttarakhand – Dehradun, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Nainital
In Uttar Pradesh – Mahoba, Kaushambi, Banda, Sonbhadra, Prayagrag, Fatehpur, Jalaun, Lalitpur
In Madhya Pradesh – Jhansi, Chitrakoot
National capital Delhi will see generally cloudy sky. Very light to light rain accompanied with thunderstorms/lightning. The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 32 to 34°C and 24 to 26°C respectively.
Delhi will see generally cloudy sky and very light rain. The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 34 to 36°C and 25 to 27°C respectively.