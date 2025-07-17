IMD issues orange alert in THESE districts for very heavy rainfall; Delhi to see light rain, thunderstorms on 17 July

IMD Weather Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert, warning of heavy rainfalls in several states including Kerala, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand among other states.

IMD issues Orange Alert in THESE districts The IMD has issued an Orange Alert for heavy rainfall in several districts across states. Check them out:

In Jammu and Kashmir – Muzaffarbad, Kupwara, Poonch, Rajouri, Jammu, Mirpur, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Reasi

In Kerala – Kannur, Kasaragod

In Karnataka – Chikmagalur, Hassan, Kodagu

In Uttarakhand – Dehradun, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Nainital

In Uttar Pradesh – Mahoba, Kaushambi, Banda, Sonbhadra, Prayagrag, Fatehpur, Jalaun, Lalitpur

In Madhya Pradesh – Jhansi, Chitrakoot

IMD prediction for Delhi-NCR 17 July National capital Delhi will see generally cloudy sky. Very light to light rain accompanied with thunderstorms/lightning. The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 32 to 34°C and 24 to 26°C respectively.

18 July Delhi will see generally cloudy sky. Very light to light rain accompanied with thunderstorms/lightning. The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 32 to 34°C and 24 to 26°C respectively.

19 July Delhi will see generally cloudy sky and very light rain. The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 34 to 36°C and 25 to 27°C respectively.

IMD rainfall prediction for India today Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall very likely at isolated places over Kerala and Mahe, South Interior Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Heavy Rainfall very likely at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Coastal Karnataka, East Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-GilgitBaltistan-Muzaffarabad, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Tamil Nadu Puducherry & Karaikal and Telangana.

