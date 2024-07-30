IMD issues orange alert in THESE states, flood-like situation in Gujarat, Kerala landslides. Full rainfall forecast here

The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall for Kerala, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and other states for the next four days.

Published30 Jul 2024, 08:27 AM IST
A boy pushes his bicycle on a waterlogged road after heavy monsoon rainfall, in Ahmedabad, Monday, July 29, 2024. (PTI Photo)
A boy pushes his bicycle on a waterlogged road after heavy monsoon rainfall, in Ahmedabad, Monday, July 29, 2024. (PTI Photo)

The India Meteorological Department has predicted “active monsoon conditions” over most parts of northwest India during the next four days. These states include Kerala, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Odisha, and others.

Heavy rainfall in Kerala early on Tuesday caused massive landslides near Meppadi in Wayanad district, leaving several people suspected to be trapped. On the other hand, recent downpours led to waterlogging and flood-like conditions in various areas of Gujarat.

The weather office has issued orange alerts for heavy rain in Rajasthan (July 31), Madhya Maharashtra (August 1-2), coastal Karnataka (July 30), and parts of Kerala on Monday. Arunachal Pradesh is expected to have an orange alert on August 1-2, while alerts are also in place for West Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, and Chandigarh.

Weather update: Region-wise rainfall predictions

1) West and Central India: Very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Saurashtra and Kutch on July 30; Konkan and Goa on August 1; East Madhya Pradesh from July 31 to August 2; ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh on August 1 and 2, West Madhya Pradesh on August 2. Heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat Region, West Madhya Pradesh from July 30 to August 2, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh from July 30 to August 2, Vidarbha on August 1 and 2.

2) Northwest India: Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Uttarakhand from July 30 to August 2, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on July 31 and August 1, Haryana-Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh, West Rajasthan on July 31.

3) South Peninsular India: Very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Coastal and South Interior Karnataka on July 30. Heavy rainfall is also very likely at isolated places over North Interior Karnataka on July 30; Kerala and Mahe, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka from July 30 to August 1.

4) East and northeast India: Very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura from July 30 to August 1, Arunachal Pradesh on August 1 and 2, Odisha on July 31 and August 1. Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Odisha, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura from July 30 to August 1, Arunachal Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on July 30, August 1 and August 2, Assam and Meghalaya on July 30; Jharkhand from July 30 to August 1; Gangetic West Bengal on July 31 and August 1.

