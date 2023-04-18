Indian Meteorological Department(IMD) has issued an orange alert for three states including West Bengal, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh. The weather department has also predicted heatwave conditions in 4 other states Sikkim, Jharkhand, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh.

An orange alert means that high temperatures are expected, and people exposed to the sun for long periods of time are more likely to develop heat-related illnesses. In areas where an orange alert has been issued, IMD recommends drinking plenty of water even if you do not feel thirsty, along with ORS (oral rehydration solutions or electrolyte replenishment) and homemade drinks like lassi, torani, lemon water, etc.

As per IMD, isolated to scattered rainfall is predicted over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Rajasthan between April 18 and 20. Meanwhile, the weather forecasters are predicting heavy rainfall over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad today and over Himachal Pradesh between April 18 and 20.

IMD director general M Mohapatra while speaking about the weather conditions in the country said, “When the winds blow from the eastern side or from the direction of Bay of Bengal then there is some clouding at times which bring down temperatures over the eastern states. But hot, dry winds from the northwest are blowing over east India, which has comparatively higher humidity levels due to their location. So, people in the eastern states need to take heat prevention measures adequately"

Mohapatra adds that what makes heatwaves dangerous is not just rising temperatures but when its coupled with humid weather conditions. He also informed that the weather department will also start providing humidity charts from this season.

Meanwhile, Skymet Vice President Mahesh Palawat while speaking about humidity in the country said, “Temperatures are very high over Eastern India but humidity is still relatively low compared to June and July and because winds are from the northwest direction. Still the relative humidity levels we are seeing can also lead to discomfort and heat stress. They can be severe or fatal from when winds approaching from the east and similar temperatures prevail,"

The governments of West Bengal and Odisha ordered schools to be closed on Monday, while the Tripura government ordered schools to start early morning classes.

The weather department had released a list of the hottest cities in India on April 17. The list included Telangana's Jayashankar Bhupalpalli, Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur, Prayagraj, Jhansi, Kanpur, and Agra along with Supaul, Patna and East Champaran in Bihar and Bhatinda in Punjab.