IMD issues orange alert in THESE states; here's what it means2 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 07:49 AM IST
Indian Meteorological Department has issued orange alert and heatwave conditions in some states of the country.
Indian Meteorological Department(IMD) has issued an orange alert for three states including West Bengal, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh. The weather department has also predicted heatwave conditions in 4 other states Sikkim, Jharkhand, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh.
