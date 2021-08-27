The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for six districts in Kerala on 28 and 29 August. Further, a yellow alert has been sounded for all the other districts in the state.

Predicting extremely heavy rainfall of around 20 cm, the weather body issued an orange alert for Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur on 28 August.

Also, the IMD issued an orange alert for the districts of Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram and Wayanad on Sunday.

"The southwest monsoon has been vigorous over Kerala," the IMD website read and said rain occurred at most places in Kerala and Lakshadweep.

The weatherman recorded 13 cm rain at Kozha in Kottayam district, 12 cm rain at Cherthala in Alappuzha district, 11 cm each at Aluva and Keerampara ARG, both in Ernakulam district.

The IMD has also warned the fishermen against venturing into the sea till 30 August.

"Strong wind with speed reaching 40-50 Kmph gusting to 60 Kmph is likely over Southwest and West Central Arabian Sea. Fishermen are advised NOT TO venture into these sea areas during the period mentioned," the MeT said.

IMD has also said that widespread to heavy rainfall was expected over Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.

According to the updates, widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over northeast India, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim till 27 August and reduce thereafter with isolated heavy rainfall over the region.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rains. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

With inputs from agencies.

