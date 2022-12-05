The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Monday said that a low pressure area lies over south Andaman Sea which will concentrate into a Depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal by 6 December then gradually intensify further into Cyclonic Storm and reach near north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry by 8 December.
-Heavy rainfall likely to commence over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal from 7 December mid-night.
-Extremely heavy rainfall predicted over north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on 8 December. Further very heavy rainfall predicted over Tamil Nadu on 9 December
-Heavy rainfall likely to commence over south Andhra Pradesh from 7 December mid-night.
-Very heavy rainfall has been predicted in Andhra Pradesh on 8 December and isolated heavy rainfall on 9 December over south Andhra Pradesh.
-Under the influence of a feeble Western Disturbance, light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur over Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh on 8 December.
Fisher-folk warning
Fishermen are advised not to venture into:
-Andaman Sea on 5-6 December
-Southeast Bay of Bengal from 05th-07th December
-Southwest Bay of Bengal from 06th-09th December
-Along and off Sri Lanka coast from 06th-09th December
-Along and off Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and South Andhra Pradesh coast and Gulf of Mannar from 7-9 December
-No significant change in minimum temperatures likely over northern parts of the country during next 4-5 days.
-Dense fog very likely in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh during morning hours of next 3 days and over Punjab and Haryana during next 24 hours.
-Shallow to moderate fog likely at isolated pockets over parts of Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during next 2-3 days.
Delhi weather update
Delhi's air quality showed a marginal improvement as it came under the "very poor category" on Monday morning. The air quality index (AQI) read 363 at 8.10 am, according to news agency PTI.
Further the national capital's minimum temperature on Monday was 7.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 95%.
The weather office has forecast mainly clear skies for the day with the maximum temperature likely to settle at 26 degrees Celsius.
