The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange and yellow alerts for various districts of Kerala for the next four days. Alerts have been issued for the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad, and Malappuram.

Rain or thundershower is most likely to occur at most places in Kerala till 3 November, the weather office said in its weather forecast. It also said that thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala and Lakshadweep from 30th October to 3rd November.

“Heavy (7- 11 cm in 24 hours) to Very Heavy (12-20 cm in 24 hours) rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala from 30th October to 2nd November 2021. Heavy (7- 11 cm in 24 hours) rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala on 3rd October," the IMD said.

IMD issues orange and yellow alerts for various districts of Kerala for the next four days pic.twitter.com/6RNyIhAlot — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2021

The weather department had on Thursday had issued a heavy to very rainfall warning for Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka till November 1.

In a series of tweets, the IMD said: “Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated/few places very likely over Tamil Nadu and isolated heavy rainfall over Kerala & Mahe during October 28-November 1, 2021."

It also predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh during October 28-October 31. "Heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Coastal & South Interior Karnataka on October 31 and over Rayalaseema during October 29-October 30," said IMD.

This, according to IMD, is because a low-pressure area lying over the South-West Bay of Bengal off the Sri Lanka Coast and the associated cyclonic circulation (extending up to 3.1 km above mean sea level).

"Thunderstorm and lightning very likely over Kerala & Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Coastal Andhra Pradesh during October 28-November 1 and over Rayalaseema during October 29-November 1, 2021," IMD had said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.