Weather today: IMD issues rain alert for Delhi, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh; Cyclone Shakti to impact these areas

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms accompanied by rainfall in Delhi from Sunday, continuing through October 7. A yellow alert has been issued for Monday, although no severe weather warnings are in place. Temperatures are expected to remain moderate, ranging between 24°C and 32°C during this period. The warning comes as southwest monsoon conditions remain active in north Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh, which saw extremely heavy rainfall — over 210 mm — on Friday and Saturday. More rainfall is expected over the next two to three days in several districts.

Advertisement

This week, Bihar’s heaviest rainfall was recorded in Siwan, Gopalganj, East Champaran, Bhojpur, and Rohtas, mainly in the state’s north and northwest regions. According to the IMD, October is generally not considered a wet month for Bihar.

Himachal Pradesh, where the southwest monsoon had withdrawn by the end of September, is set for a fresh wet spell starting today. Shimla meteorological station issued an orange alert on Saturday for October 6, warning of hail, heavy to very heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 40–50 kmph at isolated places in six districts: Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Sirmaur, and Lahaul and Spiti.

Advertisement

A yellow alert was issued for October 5 in all 12 districts for heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 30–40 kmph.

A yellow alert has also been issued for October 7 for Una, Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Kinnaur, and Lahaul and Spiti districts.

Light to moderate rain with occasional heavy spells is expected across most parts of the state on October 6–8.

Advertisement

How is Cyclone Shakti affecting Maharashtra? The IMD has issued an alert for Maharashtra as Cyclone Shakti develops in the Arabian Sea, bringing the possibility of heavy rain, gusty winds, and rough seas in coastal and interior districts. Authorities have activated disaster management systems and prepared evacuation measures. The warning covers Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg.

A well-marked low-pressure area is expected to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall in sub-Himalayan West Bengal until Monday morning. The IMD has issued a red warning for Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar. One or two areas in these districts may see extremely heavy rainfall until Sunday, continuing in Alipurduar until Monday morning. Light to moderate rain is likely at most other places in these districts.

Advertisement

Chennai rains The IMD has issued a weather alert for several districts in Tamil Nadu due to a cyclonic circulation expected to bring moderate to heavy rainfall. Districts under warning include Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Perambalur, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Pudukottai, Kallakurichi, Salem, and Tiruvannamalai.