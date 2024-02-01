The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said several parts of Rajasthan are likely to witness light to moderate rain coupled with thunderstorms on February 3-4 due to activation of another western disturbance in the region.

The weather office said there is a strong possibility of light to moderate rain coupled with thunderstorms in some parts of Jodhpur, Bikaner, Jaipur, and Bharatpur divisions. The weather department has also warned of light to moderate hailstorms at isolated places over West Rajasthan on February 3 and over East Rajasthan on February 4.

“Due to the activation of another new western disturbance on February 3-4, leading to a strong possibility of light to moderate rain coupled with thunderstorms in some parts of Jodhpur, Bikaner, Jaipur, Bharatpur divisions," the weather office said in a forecast.

The weather department said that several parts of the state have received light showers over the last 24 hours due to western disturbance in the region. Rajgarh was the wettest in the state recording a maximum rainfall of 10 mm, followed by Sardarshahar and Fatehpur receiving 6 mm rainfall each, 5 mm each in Neemkathana and Kotkasim, 4 mm in Sikar and 3 mm in Khairthal.

Separately, the IMD Thursday said it has decided to discontinue the services of the 199 district agromet units that provide crucial and detailed weather-related advisories to lakhs of farmers at the block level, helping them reduce crop losses and increase income.

"Therefore, you are requested to kindly take necessary action for discontinuation of services of district agromet units (DAMUs) and winding up the existing 199 DAMUs," the order said.

According to the minutes of the Expenditure Finance Committee (Finance Ministry) meeting held in February last year, a senior advisor of Niti Aayog had advised reevaluation of the "necessity of providing staff at each DAMU".

The decision will directly impact thousands of farmers in these 199 districts in 32 states and Union Territories, according to the staff working at the units.

