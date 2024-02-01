IMD issues rain alert for next 48 hours due to western disturbance. This state to witness rainfall, hailstorm
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said several parts of Rajasthan are likely to witness light to moderate rain coupled with hailstorms, and thunderstorms on February 3-4 due to the activation of another western disturbance in the region
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said several parts of Rajasthan are likely to witness light to moderate rain coupled with thunderstorms on February 3-4 due to activation of another western disturbance in the region.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message