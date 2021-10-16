The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said the national capital Delhi is likely to receive light rain during the day. The weather department has predicted a cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle during the day in the city. The IMD has predicted rainfall and thundershower in the national capital for tomorrow, October 18. It has predicted a fall in temperature in the city this week. Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 20 degrees Celsius on Saturday, a notch above the season's average. Humidity was recorded at 82%.

The IMD has also issued rainfall alerts for several other states. HR Biswas, director of IMD in Bhubaneshwar said that Odisha is likely to experience heavy rainfall at few places with lightning accompanied with thunderstorms, and light to moderate rainfall at several places.

The IMD has issued orange alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki in Kerala till 20 October.

Further, the IMD noted a cyclonic circulation over the low-pressure area on west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal was lying over northwest and adjoining the west-central Bay of Bengal off south Odisha-north Andhra coasts. Because of this system, light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm (wind speed 40-50 kmph) would occur over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Saturday.

Moreover, rainfall intensity is very likely to increase over east India and adjoining Central India with heavy rainfall over Bihar and West Bengal on October 18 and 19. Karnataka will also be witnessing rainfall today, as per the IMD prediction. Moreover, northwest India would also experience fresh rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning on Saturday.

As per the IMD prediction, very heavy rainfall might occur over Himachal Pradesh on 17 and 18, over Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh from 17 two 19. Heavy rainfall at isolated places over West Bengal and Sikkim, Bihar, and Assam, and Meghalaya would occur on October 19, IMD added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.