IMD issues rain alert, predicts fall in temperature in these states till Oct 20

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said the national capital Delhi is likely to receive light rain during the day. The weather department has predicted a cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle during the day in the city. The IMD has predicted rainfall and thundershower in the national capital for tomorrow, October 18. It has predicted a fall in temperature in the city this week. Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 20 degrees Celsius on Saturday, a notch above the season's average. Humidity was recorded at 82%.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}