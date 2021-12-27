The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted light to moderate rain and snowfall in some northern states till Wednesday (29 December). Rain and snowfall is very likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh today and tomorrow (27th & 28th). Uttrakhand is likely to witness similar weather conditions starting from today till Wednesday.

According to latest updates issued by the central weather forecasting agency, rainfall is also very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Rajasthan on Monday and Tuesday.

Uttar Pradesh is expected to receive moderate shower from today till Wednesday. Isolated thunderstorm, lightning and hailstorm are also likely over east and adjoining West Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan on Tuesday (28th December).

In central India, rain is predicted to hit Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh, while in eastern part the states of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal are likely to witness rainfall during 28th to 30th December.

The IMD has also predicted isolated thunderstorm, lightning and hailstorm over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim on 27th & 28th; over East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh on 28th & 29th; over West Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand on 28th December.

Cold Wave

The weather office has predicted cold wave conditions in Bihar for two days, Wednesday and Thursday, while Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh are likely to witness similar conditions on 31st December. “Cold wave conditions are likely to prevail over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on 31st December," the IMD said in its daily update.

Besides these, the agency has predicted dense fog over Punjab, Haryana and north Rajasthan in night/morning hours during next 4 days and over Uttar Pradesh, Saurashtra and Kutch during next 2 days.

