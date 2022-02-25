OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  IMD issues rain, thunderstorm alert in these areas in next 2 hours

IMD issues rain, thunderstorm alert in these areas in next 2 hours

A woman crosses a road amid rainfall,. Areas over and adjoining areas of Mahendergarh, Kosli (Haryana) are likely to receive hail precipitation during next one hour, the official statement mentioned. (ANI)Premium
A woman crosses a road amid rainfall,. Areas over and adjoining areas of Mahendergarh, Kosli (Haryana) are likely to receive hail precipitation during next one hour, the official statement mentioned. (ANI)
 1 min read . Updated: 25 Feb 2022, 07:23 PM IST Livemint

  • Barwala, Hansi, Meham, Jind, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Sohana, Rewari, Bawal, Nuh (Haryana), Bhiwari (Rajasthan) likely to receive rain 
  • South, South-West Delhi, New Delhi, South-East Delhi, Manesar Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, rain in next one hour

Listen to this article

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted that thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain are likely to occur Barwala, Hansi, Meham, Jind, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Sohana, Rewari, Bawal, Nuh (Haryana), Bhiwari (Rajasthan) in the next two hours. 

The prediction also mentioned that light intensity rain will very likely occur over South, South-West Delhi, New Delhi, South-East Delhi, Manesar Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida in the next one hour. 

Areas over and adjoining areas of Mahendergarh, Kosli (Haryana) are likely to receive hail precipitation during next one hour, the official statement mentioned. 

See the weather update here

Earlier in the day, IMD had predicted that wet spell and thunderstorm activity will continue over Northwest India during next 2 days and over East and Northeast India during next 3 days.

It also said that isolated hailstorm also likely over Uttarakhand during next 2 days and Punjab, northwest Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal- Sikkim and Meghalaya during next 24 hours.

IMD also said that a cyclonic circulation is likely to form over south Andaman Sea & neighbourhood around 27 February. It also said that under its influence, a Low Pressure Area is likely to form over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea during subsequent 24 hours.

Widespread light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning/gusty wind and isolated heavy falls were predicted over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on 27 and 28 February.

Lastly, IMD mentioned that squally winds (40-50 gusting to 60 Kmph) very likely over south Andaman Sea and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal on 27 and 28 February and over central parts of south Bay of Bengal on 1 March.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout