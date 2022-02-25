IMD issues rain, thunderstorm alert in these areas in next 2 hours

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted that thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain are likely to occur Barwala, Hansi, Meham, Jind, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Sohana, Rewari, Bawal, Nuh (Haryana), Bhiwari (Rajasthan) in the next two hours.
The prediction also mentioned that light intensity rain will very likely occur over South, South-West Delhi, New Delhi, South-East Delhi, Manesar Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida in the next one hour.
Earlier in the day, IMD had predicted that wet spell and thunderstorm activity will continue over Northwest India during next 2 days and over East and Northeast India during next 3 days.
It also said that isolated hailstorm also likely over Uttarakhand during next 2 days and Punjab, northwest Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal- Sikkim and Meghalaya during next 24 hours.
IMD also said that a cyclonic circulation is likely to form over south Andaman Sea & neighbourhood around 27 February. It also said that under its influence, a Low Pressure Area is likely to form over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea during subsequent 24 hours.
Widespread light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning/gusty wind and isolated heavy falls were predicted over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on 27 and 28 February.
Lastly, IMD mentioned that squally winds (40-50 gusting to 60 Kmph) very likely over south Andaman Sea and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal on 27 and 28 February and over central parts of south Bay of Bengal on 1 March.
