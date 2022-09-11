IMD issues rainfall alert for Hyderabad, other parts of Telangana in next 24 hours. Check details here2 min read . 03:50 PM IST
India Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed of moderate rain in Hyderabad today while noting that northern and the central parts of Telangana are expected to get widespread rainfall activity in the next 24 hours. Notably, the India Meteorological Department on Saturday issued an orange alert for north and central part of Telangana.
The Metrological Centre Hyderabad scientist Dharmaraju on Saturday noted, “the low pressure that formed on 8th September now it turned into well marked low and further it formed into a depression in 24 hours, because of that upper air circulation in the mid-tropospheric levels as well as the monsoon trough running across Telangana is the main cause for the widespread of rainfall in Telangana."
Additionally, the Metrological Centre Hyderabad scientist said, “particularly the North Telangana and the Central part of Telangana are going to get widespread rainfall activity in the next 48 hours and we are also given an orange alert for districts and there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall likely in one or two places." He further informed that “we had alerted the rest of the state with a yellow alert. The orange alert is given for two days. As of now the northern parts of Telangana have been given an orange alert. But the central part of Telangana is also going to receive widespread rainfall."
The Metrological Centre Hyderabad scientist said, "Nizamabad, Komaram Bheem, Jagitial, Asifabad, Mancheriyal, Jaishankar Bhupalpally, Peddapally and Mulugu are given orange alerts. The rest of the districts have been given a yellow alert. Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagitial, Rajanna Sircilla, and Karimnagar are given orange alerts for the second day." Hyderabad would be receiving light to moderate rains while heavy rain is also predicted, the Metrological Centre Hyderabad scientist added, according to news agency ANI report.
(With inputs from ANI)
