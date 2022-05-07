The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed that low pressure is South Andaman Sea and the Bay of Bengal. The low pressure is likely to intensify into a Depression on Saturday, May 7 over the southeast Bay of Bengal. The IMD weather said that the Depression might soon turn into a cyclonic storm on May 8, Sunday. After that, it will move northwestwards and reach west-central adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha on May 10.

