IMD forecast: Rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands today
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed that low pressure is South Andaman Sea and the Bay of Bengal. The low pressure is likely to intensify into a Depression on Saturday, May 7 over the southeast Bay of Bengal. The IMD weather said that the Depression might soon turn into a cyclonic storm on May 8, Sunday. After that, it will move northwestwards and reach west-central adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha on May 10.
IMD rainfall warning:
May 7: Rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during May 7.
May 10: Heavy rainfall is predicted at isolated places over coastal Odisha.
Telangana is likely to have light to moderate rainfall during the next 3-4 days with thunderstorms and lightning. Wind speed at 30-40 km/h is expected in some districts. Thereafter temperature is likely to increase by 2-3 degrees Celsius, Naga Ratna, Director, Meteorological Centre said.
IMD wind warning:
May 7: Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is very likely to prevail over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Andaman Sea, and adjoining Southeast and East-central Bay of Bengal.
May 8: Squally wind speed reaching 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph is likely to prevail over Southeast & adjoining East-central Bay of Bengal and would gradually increase becoming gale wind speed reaching 65-75 gusting to 85 kmph over the same region from 8 May evening. Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail over the Andaman Sea and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.
May 9: Gale wind speed reaching 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph is likely to prevail over central parts of the Bay of Bengal.
May 10: Gale wind speed reaching 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph is likely to prevail over Westcentral and adjoining Northwest & East-central Bay of Bengal.
The IMD weather forecasting agency has warned that sea conditions during the next 3-4 days will remain rough and has advised fishermen not to venture into the Andaman Sea and Bay of Bengal until May 10.
IMD heatwave predictions:
As per the IMD forecast, heatwave is likely to begin over northwest India on May 7 and over central India from May.
Heatwave conditions are predicted over Rajasthan from May 7 to May 9, and over south Haryana, Delhi, southwest Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Vidarbha region of Maharashtra on May 8 and May 9, respectively.
Odisha cyclone:
Meanwhile, the disaster response team and fire services team have been kept on standby in the state amid the cyclone warning. As many as 17 teams of NDRF, 20 teams of ODRAF, and 175 fire services teams have been put on high alert.
Director-General of Fire Services SK Upadhaya said all leaves of fire services personnel have been cancelled.
