Several parts of northern India have been gripped by severe heatwaves while southern India has begun to witness rainfall ahead of the entry of the southwest monsoon. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data issued last week, the southwest monsoon is likely to hit Kerala on May 31. Gradually when the monsoon progresses northward, states like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, national capital Delhi will also get relief from scorching summer temperatures by mid-June. On the other hand, the Met Office said high humidity could add to people's inconvenience in Goa and sub-Himalayan West Bengal over the next few days. The IMD also projected warm night conditions in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and west Rajasthan over the next two to three days.

Here are 10 latest updates on weather news:

RAINFALL FORECAST: The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall in Kerala for the next five days and issued a red alert in three districts of the state for May 19 and 20.

IMD issues red alert for severe heatwave, extreme rainfall in 5 states

RED ALERT IN KERALA: The IMD has issued a red alert in Kerala's Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, and Idukki districts of the state for May 19 and 20.

The IMD has issued a red alert in Kerala's Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, and Idukki districts of the state for May 19 and 20. ORANGE ALERT IN KERALA: The IMD has also issued an orange alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, and Ernakulam for those two days.

The IMD has also issued an orange alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, and Ernakulam for those two days. RAINFALL IN SOUTH INDIA: Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over south peninsular India till May 23, with extremely heavy falls during May 19-21

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over south peninsular India till May 23, with extremely heavy falls during May 19-21 RAIN PREDICTION FOR TAMIL NADU: Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, and Mahe on May 18 and 22, and South Interior Karnataka on May 18-20.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, and Mahe on May 18 and 22, and South Interior Karnataka on May 18-20. LANDSLIDE WARNING: Heavy downpours increase the possibility of flash floods and waterlogging in urban and low-lying areas. Continued rainfall may also trigger landslides.

Heatwave alert: Delhi's Najafgarh warmest in India at 47.4 degrees Celsius

HEATWAVE IN NORTH: IMD has forecast heatwave and severe heatwave conditions across vast swathes of North India, including several parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi, between May 17 and 21.

IMD has forecast heatwave and severe heatwave conditions across vast swathes of North India, including several parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi, between May 17 and 21. HEATWAVE ALERT: IMD has issued a red alert for severe heatwaves in west Rajasthan.

IMD issues red alert for heavy rainfall; heatwave likely in Haryana, UP

HEATWAVE ORANGE ALERT: The IMD has also issued an orange alert for heatwave for Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, East Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Gujarat

The IMD has also issued an orange alert for heatwave for Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, East Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Gujarat HEATWAVE YELLOW ALERT: The IMD has issued a yellow alert for a heatwave-like condition for Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, and Odisha.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!