Several parts of northern India have been gripped by severe heatwaves while southern India has begun to witness rainfall ahead of the entry of the southwest monsoon. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data issued last week, the southwest monsoon is likely to hit Kerala on May 31. Gradually when the monsoon progresses northward, states like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, national capital Delhi will also get relief from scorching summer temperatures by mid-June. On the other hand, the Met Office said high humidity could add to people's inconvenience in Goa and sub-Himalayan West Bengal over the next few days. The IMD also projected warm night conditions in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and west Rajasthan over the next two to three days.

