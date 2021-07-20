The India Meteorological Centre (IMD) has issued a red alert for five — Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur and Satara — districts of Maharashtra. The weather department has predicted heavy to extremely rainfall in these districts during the next two days. The IMD has also issued an orange alert for Mumbai between Wednesday and Friday, predicting possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall.

The IMD's Mumbai centre predicted a 'very likely' probability of "extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places" in the five districts. The red alert in these districts was issued for Wednesday and Thursday.

A red rain alert means authorities should take preventive actions such as evacuation of people from vulnerable areas and deploy rescue teams.

According to the IMD, heavy to very heavy rain (115.6 mm to 204.4 mm) is likely at a few places in Mumbai. Marathwada and Vidarbha regions of the state are likely to receive light to moderate showers till Friday.

Mumbai was pounded by heavy showers on Sunday and Monday. The rain intensity reduced briefly on Monday morning but picked up momentum again during the day, causing water-logging at some places and disruption of local train services on the Central Railway route. On Sunday, 30 people were killed in the maximum city in rain-related incidents, including 19 in Mahul area of Chembur where a retaining wall collapsed on some houses after a landslide.

After a brief spell of reduced intensity in the morning, the rains picked up pace again on Monday. Local train services on the Central Railway's slow line were suspended for about half-an-hour due to flooding on tracks between Kalwa and Mumbra stations in neighbouring Thane district.

IMD's prediction till July 24th July

Moderate rainfall at most places with isolated intense spells very likely over Delhi during next 24 hours.

Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely to continue over west coast and adjoining inland areas during next 4-5 days.

Isolated extremely heavy falls also very likely over Konkan & Goa & adjoining Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during 20th -23rd July.

Isolated heavy rainfall over south Gujarat region till 23rd July and likely to increase to isolated heavy to very heavy falls from 24th July

Fairly Widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls likely over east and adjoining central India on 22nd -24th July

