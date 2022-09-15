India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that the well-marked low-pressure area lies over northwest Madhya Pradesh & its neighbourhood. Under its influence, extremely heavy rainfall is predicted over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and other states for the next couple of days. Red alerts have been issued for r Uttarakhand & West Uttar Pradesh; while orange warnings for Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan, Goa and other states.