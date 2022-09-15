Extremely heavy rainfall is predicted over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and other states till Saturday
India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that the well-marked low-pressure area lies over northwest Madhya Pradesh & its neighbourhood. Under its influence, extremely heavy rainfall is predicted over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and other states for the next couple of days. Red alerts have been issued for r Uttarakhand & West Uttar Pradesh; while orange warnings for Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan, Goa and other states.
A Western Disturbance as a trough in mid-tropospheric westerlies runs roughly along Long.70°E to the north of Lat. 27°N, the weather office also said.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall & thunderstorm/lightning are very likely over Uttarakhand & Uttar Pradesh during 15th-17th and over West Madhya Pradesh on 15 th September
Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls also likely over Uttarakhand & West Uttar Pradesh on 17th September
Isolated heavy falls likely over East Madhya Pradesh on 15th September
Fairly widespread/ widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over south Haryana & East Rajasthan on 15th September
Isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Saurashtra & Kutch on 15th; Bihar, Sub- Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Gujarat Region on 15th & 16th; Odisha on 18th & 19th and over ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan & Goa during 15th-17th September
Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Gujarat State on 15th and over ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan & Goa on 15th & 16th September
Fairly widespread/ widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 15th & 16th September
Subdued rainfall activity likely over South Peninsular India during next 5 days.
Extremely heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh and East Uttar Pradesh; heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places over East Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat Region and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Saurashtra & Kutch, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Jharkhand, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Coastal Karnataka.
