IMD said that a fresh intense wet spell is likely to occur over Gujarat, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and coastal Karnataka
As monsoon grasps the nation triggering cloud bursts, flood like situations from water logging in various parts of India, the Indian Metrological Department (IMD) said that a fresh intense wet spell is likely to occur over Gujarat, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and coastal Karnataka from 12 July.
Heavy monsoon rains from the south west monsoon winds has caused severe water logging in parts of Maharashtra's capital city Mumbai. The state has been under red and orange alert for heavy rains for the past few days.
Assam also saw a number of lives lost to the floods and subsequent inundation and landslides that were caused due to heavy rainfall.
See IMD update on Twitter here
Predictions
-Intense wet spell likely to continue over Telangana, Vidarbha and adjoining areas of Coastal Andhra Pradesh and south Chhattisgarh on 10 and 11 July
-Very heavy rainfall very likely over Saurashtra and Kutch during 10-12 July, over Marathawada on 11 and 12 July, over Coastal Karnataka on 14 July, over Kerala and Mahe on 10th, 13 and 14 July; Konkan and Goa on 10 July.
-IMD mentioned that very heavy rainfall is likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on 12 and 13 July; Interior Karnataka on 10 and 11 July, over West Madhya Pradesh on 11 and 12 July; East Madhya Pradesh on 11 July; Odisha during 12-14 July; Vidarbha on 13th and over Chhattisgarh on 12 and 13 July
-Heavy rainfall very likely over Jammu & Kashmir on 10 and 11 July; Himachal Pradesh during 10th - 13th and over Uttarakhand during 10th - 14 July. Further very heavy rainfall has been predicted over Uttarakhand during 10-12 July
-Heavy rainfall likely over Punjab on 10, 13 ,14 July, over Haryana-Chandigarh on 13 and 14 July, over West Rajasthan on 10 July and over East Rajasthan during 11-14 July. Very heavy rainfall has also been predicted over Haryana-Chandigarh and East Rajasthan on 10th July
-Heavy rainfall very likely over Jammu & Kashmir on 10th & 11July, over Himachal Pradesh during 10- 13 July and over Uttarakhand during 10- 14 July. Further very heavy rainfall has also been forecasted over Uttarakhand during 10-12 July
