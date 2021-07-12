The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued an orange alert for Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir, and yellow alert for Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh for Tuesday (July 13). It has also issued red alert for Konkan and Goa, and central Maharashtra, and an orange alert warning for Gujarat, parts of Karnataka, Maharashtra and Assam.

The weather department has four colour-coded warnings — green, yellow, orange and red — based on the intensity of a extreme weather event.

Yellow alert has been issued for Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, parts of West Bengal and Kerala.

The department said that heavy to very heavy rains are expected at isolated places over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Assam and Meghalaya on Tuesday.

Heavy rains are also expected over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Vidarbha in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Mahe on Tuesday.

The IMD has also predicted thunderstorm and lighting over Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, coast Andhra Pradesh, Rayalseema and Yanam, and Telangana.

From 8 July, monsoon revived and many states like Himachal, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Punjab and J&K witnessed scattered to heavy rainfall.

On Monday, heavy rainfall triggered a massive flash floods in Himachal's Dharamshala. Flash floods were also reported from Kathua district of Jammu region, where heavy rains disrupted normal life and inundated several areas.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has rushed three teams to conduct rescue-and-search operations in the flash flood-affected regions in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh.

The teams were sent after heavy rains hit many parts of the district and several people were reported stranded near Boh and Tatwani villages. Teams have been dispatched from the regional response centre of the NDRF located at Nurpur in Kangra.

An NDRF team usually has 47 personnel, and they are equipped with life-saving equipment, inflatable boats and tree and pole cutters. The central force has pre-deployed a total of 112 teams across the country in view of the ongoing monsoon rains and flood season.

(With inputs from PTI)

