IMD Rainfall Alert: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in several states of India for 1 July. The Red Alert has also been issued in Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Gujarat, Assam, Meghalaya till 4 July.

The weather agency also issued Orange Alert till 5 July in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Goa.

IMD has warned that active monsoon condition will prevail over Northwest, East and Northeast India during next 4-5 days.

IMD Rainfall Prediction Red Alert Extremely heavy rainfall very likely over

-Arunachal Pradesh on 1, 4, 5 July

- Tripura, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim on 1 and 2 July

-Gujarat State on 1 July

-Assam, Meghalaya on 1 and 2 July

-Uttarakhand on 2 July

Orange Alert -Himachal Pradesh on 1 and 2 July

-Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh during 1-3 July

-Rajasthan during 3-5 July

-Bihar on 1 and 2 July

-Saurashtra and Kutch on 2 July

-Gujarat Region on 2,3 and 5 July

- Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Konkan, Goa on 1 July

North and Central India -Rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning very likely over Northwest and Central India during next 5 days.

-Heavy rainfall will occur over West Rajasthan on 1-5 July, over East Madhya Pradesh on 1,3,4 July, and over Chhattisgarh during 1-3 July.

East India -Very heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning very likely to occur over Northeast India, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim during next 5 days

-Rainfall predicted over East India during next 5 days.

-Heavy rainfall very likely to occur over Bihar during 1-5 July

-Heavy rainfall predicted over Gangetic West Bengal on 1,4,5 July, over Odisha on 1 July, and over Jharkhand during 1-3 July.

South and West India -Rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning very likely over Kerala and Mahe, Lakshadweep, Coastal Karnataka, Konkan, Goa, Gujarat State during next 5 days

-Rainfall predicted over Maharashtra, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam during next 5 days

-Rainfall likely to prevail over Marathwada, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Rayalaseema, Telangana, Interior Karnataka during next 5 days

-Heavy rainfall very likely over Gujarat state, Konkan, Goa during 1-5 July

-Heavy rainfall likely to prevail over ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on 1 and 2 July

-Similar situation will prevail over Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe during 1-3 July, and over South Interior Karnataka during 3-5 July

IMD Flash Flood Prediction -Flash flood risk likely over Saurashtra and Kutch, south Konkan, Goa, Coastal Karnataka during next 24 hours

-Flash flood risk likely over Assam and Meghalaya, Sikkim during next 24 hours

-Flash flood risk likely over Uttarakhand, Haryana, Rajasthan during next 24 hours

