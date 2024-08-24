IMD issues alert for heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Raigad, Thane for next 5 days. See full forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a ‘red alert’ for very heavy rains in Maharashtra's Raigad for today and tomorrow. It also issued an ‘orange’ alert for Palghar, Thane, Ratnagiri.

For Mumbai, the weather agency has issued a ‘yellow’ alert till 26 August.

IMD issues a red alert for Raigad. An Orange alert has been issued for Palghar, Thane, Ratnagiri and a Yellow alert issued for Mumbai

According to the Mumbai's Regional Meteorological Center the financial capital and its suburbs is mostly likely to receive heavy to very heavy rains in the next 24 hours. Apart from this, RMC noted that the occasional gusty winds can reach 30-40 kmph while the maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 30°C and 25°C.

It wrote on X, “Local forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 24 hours. Generally cloudy sky with possibility of heavy to very heavy rain in city and suburbs. Occasional gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph very likely. Maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 30°C and 25°C.”

On the other side, the head of IMD, Pune – K S Hosalikar – took to X and predicted of heavy rainfall alerts by for Maharashtra for next 5 days in the Nagpur and Mumbai region.

Heavy rainfall alerts by IMD for Maharashtra for next 5 days.

Pl keep watch on Nowcast by IMD, including other updates.

Ghat areas of Pune Satara and Konkan region to be watched closely for higher alerts & Impacts.

