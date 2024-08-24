The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a ‘red alert’ for very heavy rains in Maharashtra's Raigad for today and tomorrow. It also issued an ‘orange’ alert for Palghar, Thane, Ratnagiri. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For Mumbai, the weather agency has issued a ‘yellow’ alert till 26 August.

According to the Mumbai's Regional Meteorological Center the financial capital and its suburbs is mostly likely to receive heavy to very heavy rains in the next 24 hours. Apart from this, RMC noted that the occasional gusty winds can reach 30-40 kmph while the maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 30°C and 25°C. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It wrote on X, “Local forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 24 hours. Generally cloudy sky with possibility of heavy to very heavy rain in city and suburbs. Occasional gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph very likely. Maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 30°C and 25°C."

On the other side, the head of IMD, Pune – K S Hosalikar – took to X and predicted of heavy rainfall alerts by for Maharashtra for next 5 days in the Nagpur and Mumbai region.

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued red alert for Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune and Satara, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall for 24 August. While, the red alert continues for Raigad on 25 August, Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and suburbs are under yellow alert. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}