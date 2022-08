The Indian Metrological Department on Monday 8 August shared an update on the low pressure area that has formed on the Bay of Bengal. IMD mentioned that the low pressure area will intensify into a depression during next 24 hours and move across Odisha and Chhattisgarh. Further IMD mentioned that the low pressure area is situated over north-west and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal off the Odisha coast and adjoining north Andhra Pradesh coast.

IMD has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in

-Telangana and Chhattisgarh on 8 August

-Odisha and Vidarbha on 8 and 9 August

-Konkan & Goa and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during 8-10 August

-Gujarat Region on 9 and 10 August

-Saurashtra and Kutch on 10 August

According to IMD, the states of Odisha, Chhattisgarh on the eastern side of India, Vidharbha, Gujarat, Konkan, Goa on the western side of India, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and Telangana are very likely to receive heavy rainfall in next 2-3 days.

See IMD update on Twitter here

(i) Well Marked Low Pressure Area lies over Northwest & adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal off Odisha and adjoining north Andhra Pradesh coasts. pic.twitter.com/m6fcG8jKw9 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 8, 2022

Rainfall prediction

-The IMD has said that heavy falls accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning are very likely to occur over Gangetic West Bengal during 9-11 August, over Jharkhand on 10 and 11August, over Odisha during 8-12 August, over Assam and Meghalaya on 8 and 9 August and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on 8, 9 and 12 August.

-Extremely heavy rainfall are likely to occur over Odisha on 8 and 9 August, said IMD , adding that very heavy rainfall also likely to occur over Odisha on 10 August.

-Very heavy rainfall also likely over Uttarakhand on 10th and over East Rajasthan on 12 August. Heavy falls and thunderstorm, lightning very likely over southeast Rajasthan during 8-12 August, over east Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh on 11 August, West Uttar Pradesh on12 August.

-Very heavy rainfall likely over North Interior Karnataka and Kerala and Mahe on 08 August, over Telangana on 9 August, over Coastal and South Karnataka on 8 and 9 August. Further the weather department stated that isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also likely to occur over Telangana on 8 August.

-Isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm and lightning very likely over Rayalaseema and ghat areas of Tamil Nadu on 8 August, Telangana and Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on 8 and 9 August, Karnataka and Kerala and Mahe during 8-11 August.

-Isolated very heavy rainfall likely over West Madhya Pradesh during 10th -12 August, over East Madhya Pradesh during 8-12 August, Chhattisgarh during 09th -11th; Vidarbha on 10th & 11th; Marathwada on 08th & 09th; Gujarat Region on 08th & 11th; Saurashtra & Kutch on 08th , 09th & 11 th and over ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra & Konkan & Goa on 11th August

-Isolated/scattered extremely heavy rainfall also likely over Chhattisgarh on 08 th; Vidarbha on 08th & 09th; Konkan & Goa and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during 08 th -10 th; Gujarat Region on 09th & 10 th and over Saurashtra & Kutch on 10 th August