The Indian Metrological Department on Monday 8 August shared an update on the low pressure area that has formed on the Bay of Bengal. IMD mentioned that the low pressure area will intensify into a depression during next 24 hours and move across Odisha and Chhattisgarh. Further IMD mentioned that the low pressure area is situated over north-west and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal off the Odisha coast and adjoining north Andhra Pradesh coast.

