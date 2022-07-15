In Maharashtra's Palghar district, two lakes are now overflowing at full capacity in the wake of continuous heavy rains in the catchment area, over the past few days, the water level of the reservoirs has increased rapidly
India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Maharashtra's Palghar on Thursday as the major rivers of the district, namely Vaitarna, Tansa are reportedly flowing above the danger mark. Kiran Mahajan, Palghar Resident Deputy Collector said, "IMD has issued a red alert for Palghar. The major rivers of the district - Vaitarna, Tansa are flowing above the danger mark. 35,000 cusecs of water was discharged from Modak Sagar into Vaitarna River yesterday."
Notably, Tansa lake which supplies water to Mumbai started overflowing after heavy rainfall. Incidentally, Modak Sagar lake reservoir started overflowing yesterday, following this Tansa Lake also started overflowing out of the 7 lakes that supply water to Mumbai, during this monsoon season. The BMC has said that out of the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai, Tansa Lake started overflowing today at 8.50 pm. The lake has a total of 38 gates, out of which nine gates have been opened till 9.50 pm.
Two lakes are now overflowing at full capacity in the wake of continuous heavy rains in the catchment area, over the past few days, the water level of the reservoirs has increased rapidly, said a government official. The India Meteorological Department had forecast a fairly widespread, widespread light, moderate rainfall and thunderstorm, lightning with isolated heavy rainfall over Maharashtra and several other states during the next four to five days.
Meanwhile, in the wake of forecast for rainfall and possibility of floods, the administration has declared a two-day holiday for all schools in Maharashtra's Latur district, an official said on Thursday. Chief Executive Officer Abhinav Goyal said that the schools will remain shut for Classes 1 to 12 on Friday and Saturday due to the forecast of rains by the weather department.
On Wednesday, a landslide was reported in the Vasai area where two people were killed in the incident while the another two were rescued. Maharashtra Chief Minister expressed his grief over the incident and took note of the situation. "The relatives of the deceased will be provided ₹4 lakh each from Palghar District Collector's Natural Disaster Fund and ₹2 lakh each from Vasai Virar Corporation. Besides, he instructed the concerned administration to pay ₹50,000 each to the injured for treatment," tweeted Eknath Shinde.
