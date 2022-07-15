On Wednesday, a landslide was reported in the Vasai area where two people were killed in the incident while the another two were rescued. Maharashtra Chief Minister expressed his grief over the incident and took note of the situation. "The relatives of the deceased will be provided ₹4 lakh each from Palghar District Collector's Natural Disaster Fund and ₹2 lakh each from Vasai Virar Corporation. Besides, he instructed the concerned administration to pay ₹50,000 each to the injured for treatment," tweeted Eknath Shinde.