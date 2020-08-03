The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Raigad and Ratnagiri in Maharashtra for Tuesday and said the districts will receive extremely heavy rainfall in next 24 hours. The weather agency has also upgraded its earlier rain forecast from "heavy-very heavy" to "extremely heavy".

The IMD said Mumbai, Raigad, Thane, Pune and Ratnagiri may get more than 204.5 millimetres of rain in a period of 24 hours.

The weather department said, "Mumbai, Thane, Pune would receive extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places on Tuesday and Wednesday. Raigad has a similar forecast between Monday and Wednesday."

The probability of the forecast is very likely, which means 51% to 75% of actualisation," the weather department added.

Due to the heavy rains, inundation of low-lying areas is expected. The rains could also lead to disruption in electricity and water supply, local traffic and road transport.

Mumbai and around light rains at few places. Cloudy sky.

Waiting for heavy spells...



Take care and pl watch for met updates.

Neighbouring Palghar district would get heavy to very heavy rains at a few places on Tuesday and the intensity would increase on Wednesday, the IMD said.

The weather department also forecasted widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy rainfall and extremely heavy rainfalls at some isolated places in Gujarat on 5 and 6 August.





