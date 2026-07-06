IMD issues red alert for Mumbai, forecasts heavy rain and strong winds; BMC urges people to stay indoors.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a red alert for Mumbai and neighbouring cities, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds for the next few hours. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has advised residents to avoid unnecessary travel and follow travel advisory.

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In a nowcast issued on X, the IMD said Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Thane, Palghar and Raigad are likely to witness thunderstorms with lightning, heavy rainfall exceeding 15 mm per hour and gusty winds of around 60 kmph over the next two to three hours. Earlier in the day, the IMD upgraded its warning for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad from an orange to a red alert after observing changes in weather conditions. According to the department, wind speeds could occasionally reach 70-80 kmph, increasing the risk of damage to infrastructure and disruption of transport services.

The weather office warned, that due to the heavy rainfall could inundate low-lying areas trigger flash floods and cause waterlogging across the city. It also cautioned about the possibility of landslides in vulnerable locations, uprooting weak trees, collapse of dilapidated structures and cloud-to-ground lightning during thunderstorms. The IMD said rough sea conditions are likely along the Konkan coast and warned that road, rail, air and ferry services could be affected. Water and electricity supply may also face disruptions in some areas due to adverse weather.

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The BMC has also appealed to the residents to avoid stepping out unless absolutely necessary and to maintain a safe distance from trees, electric poles and old or damaged buildings. The civic body advised people to stay away from the beaches, coastal stretches and waterlogged areas until weather conditions improve.

According to BMC, nearly 15,000 officials and personnel from the civic administration and other government agencies have been deployed across Mumbai to respond to emergencies, while senior officials are closely monitoring the situation.The IMD has also advised commuters to check traffic updates before travelling and follow instructions issued by local authorities. During thunderstorms, residents have been urged to avoid taking shelter under isolated trees, unplug electrical appliances, stay away from water bodies and avoid objects that conduct electricity.

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The BMC has asked citizens to rely only on official weather updates and disaster management advisories, avoid spreading rumours and contact its emergency helpline, 1916, if assistance is required.

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