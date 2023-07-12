IMD issues red alert for northeast India, Sikkim, Bihar

IMD issues red alert for northeast India, Sikkim, Bihar1 min read 12 Jul 2023, 06:48 PM IST
- IMD also expects localised flooding, landslides and flash floods in these regions and has advised people to avoid areas prone to water logging
New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department has issued red alert for northeast India, Sikkim, and Bihar with the region expected to receive over 204.4 mm of rainfall.
New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department has issued red alert for northeast India, Sikkim, and Bihar with the region expected to receive over 204.4 mm of rainfall.
The weather office also expects localised flooding, landslides and flash floods in these regions and has advised people to avoid areas prone to water logging and stay away from vulnerable structures.
The weather office also expects localised flooding, landslides and flash floods in these regions and has advised people to avoid areas prone to water logging and stay away from vulnerable structures.
The country received 2% above normal rains at 271.3 mm during 1-12 June.
The country received 2% above normal rains at 271.3 mm during 1-12 June.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall activity is likely to continue over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Madhya Pradesh during the next two days and ease thereafter. It expects a decrease in rainfall in northwest India, too.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall activity is likely to continue over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Madhya Pradesh during the next two days and ease thereafter. It expects a decrease in rainfall in northwest India, too.
However, rains will likely continue over Gangetic Plains over the next five days.
However, rains will likely continue over Gangetic Plains over the next five days.
As the western end of the monsoon trough at mean sea level lies south of its normal position and eastern end north of its normal position, IMD has forecast isolated heavy rainfall over Madhya Pradesh in the next five days, and in Vidarbha till Friday.
As the western end of the monsoon trough at mean sea level lies south of its normal position and eastern end north of its normal position, IMD has forecast isolated heavy rainfall over Madhya Pradesh in the next five days, and in Vidarbha till Friday.
Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over West Madhya Pradesh today and on Thursday.
Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over West Madhya Pradesh today and on Thursday.
Light to moderate widespread rainfall is expected over Konkan, Goa, and Saurashtra during the next five days.
Light to moderate widespread rainfall is expected over Konkan, Goa, and Saurashtra during the next five days.