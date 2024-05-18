IMD issues red alert for severe heatwave, extreme rainfall in 5 states till May 23 | See full forecast
IMD Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a red alert for ‘severe’ heat in Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan over the next five days. The weather agency has also issued a red alert for ‘extremely heavy’ rainfall in parts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu from 19-21 May.