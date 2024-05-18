IMD Update: Weather department warns of severe heatwave in Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, and predicted heat waves in east and central India. Red alert for heavy rainfall in Kerala and Tamil Nadu till 21 May.

IMD Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a red alert for ‘severe’ heat in Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan over the next five days. The weather agency has also issued a red alert for ‘extremely heavy’ rainfall in parts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu from 19-21 May. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the IMD also forecasted that the southwest monsoon will likely advance into the South Andaman Sea.

Also read: Delhi's Najafgarh warmest in India at 47.4 degrees Celsius, check details IMD on heatwave The weather agency has issued a red alert for a ‘severe’ heatwave in Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab. It has also predicted heat waves for the east and central states of India – Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and others – over the next three days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions likely to continue over plains of Northwest India during next 5 days and Heat wave conditions likely over East & Central India during next 3 days," IMD's post on X read.

Also read: IMD issues red alert for heavy rainfall till May 21; heatwave likely in Haryana, UP IMD on rainfall The IMD has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in parts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu for 19-21 May. Heavy to very rainfall has also been forecasted for the south Peninsular region till 23 May.

The weather agency in the post on X said: “Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to continue over south Peninsular India till 23rd with extremely heavy falls during 19-21 May, 2024." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Heatwave alert in Delhi and other regions, rainfall in THESE southern states. Check IMD predictions IMD on Southwest Monsoon The Met Department predicted that the Southwest Monsoon is very likely to advance into the South Andaman Sea and some parts of the Southeast Bay of Bengal and Nicobar Islands around 19 May.

“A low pressure area is likely to form over southwest Bay of Bengal around 22nd May. It is likely to move initially northeastwards and concentrate into a Depression over central parts of Bay of Bengal around 24th May," it said in the post.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!