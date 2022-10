On Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Sikkim and warned that the Himalayan state could experience heavy to very heavy rainfall, which could cause landslides. IMD also issued an orange warning for few north Bengal districts, including Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar.

Landslides were reported Tuesday evening on the Siliguri-Gangtok highway and other places, disrupting traffic movement in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and the Himalayan state.

Meteorological department issues 'red' warning of torrential rain for Sikkim and 'orange' warning of very heavy rain in Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Darjeeling in north Bengal till Wednesday — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 11, 2022

For the past two days, West Bengal and Sikkim in the sub-Himalayan region have experienced heavy rain, which has caused landslides and disrupted daily life. According to the report, 140 mm of rain fell in Barobisha while 170 mm fell in Alipurduar over the course of the previous 24 hours up until 8:30 am on Tuesday.

View Full Image Map of Sikkim issued by IMD demarcating areas of warning. (IMD)

According to the weather office, Mangan in Sikkim received 100 mm of rain, compared to 90 mm for Singhik and Sankalan.

The colour red is used to denote highest level of warning in the IMDs four-stage colour-coded weather warning system. Orange comes next and denotes administration to stay alert.

Five days ago, a flash flood in river Mal in Jalpaiguri district killed eight people and injured at least 13 on the last day of the Durga Puja when immersion was under way.