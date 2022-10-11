IMD issues red alert for Sikkim, orange for parts of Bengal amidst heavy rains

For the past two days, West Bengal and Sikkim in the sub-Himalayan region have experienced heavy rain, which has caused landslides and disrupted daily life. According to the report, 140 mm of rain fell in Barobisha while 170 mm fell in Alipurduar over the course of the previous 24 hours up until 8:30 am on Tuesday.

