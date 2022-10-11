IMD issues red alert for Sikkim, orange for parts of Bengal amidst heavy rains

The India Meteorological Department warned on Tuesday of heavy to very heavy rain in the districts of north Bengal and Sikkim as incessant downpour for the last two days affected normal life in the hills
On Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Sikkim and warned that the Himalayan state could experience heavy to very heavy rainfall, which could cause landslides. IMD also issued an orange warning for few north Bengal districts, including Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar.
Landslides were reported Tuesday evening on the Siliguri-Gangtok highway and other places, disrupting traffic movement in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and the Himalayan state.
For the past two days, West Bengal and Sikkim in the sub-Himalayan region have experienced heavy rain, which has caused landslides and disrupted daily life. According to the report, 140 mm of rain fell in Barobisha while 170 mm fell in Alipurduar over the course of the previous 24 hours up until 8:30 am on Tuesday.
According to the weather office, Mangan in Sikkim received 100 mm of rain, compared to 90 mm for Singhik and Sankalan.
The colour red is used to denote highest level of warning in the IMDs four-stage colour-coded weather warning system. Orange comes next and denotes administration to stay alert.
Some areas in north Bengal such as Alipurduar and the neighbouring state of Sikkim received more than 100 mm rain over the last 24 hours.