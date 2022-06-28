Southwest Monsoon will advance into Bihar, some more parts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir during next 24 hours, said IMD
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that Southwest Monsoon will advance into Bihar, some more parts of Uttar Pradesh and some parts of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir during next 24 hours.
Further IMD informed that Southwest Monsoon would advance into remaining parts of Arabian Sea and Gujarat, some parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh and Delhi during subsequent 48 hours (between 30 June and 1 July).
The extreme heavy rainfall warning has been issued for Uttarakhand during 28-30 June; Himachal Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh, Coastal Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe on 29 and 30 June, West Uttar Pradesh on 30 June, East Rajasthan and East Madhya Pradesh on 30 June and 1 July, West Madhya Pradesh during 30 June-2 July, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on 28 and 29 June and over Konkan and Goa on 29 June-2 July.
Rainfall prediction
-Extremely heavy rain likely over Uttarakhand on 30th and heavy to very heavy rain over Himachal Pradesh on 29 and 30 June, Uttarakhand on 28th & 29th; West UP on 30th; East UP during 29th-30th and East Rajasthan on 30th June & 01st July.
-Widespread rain with thunderstorm/lightning & isolated heavy rain over MP on 29th; Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha during 28th-30th. Isolated heavy to very heavy rain over West MP during 30th June-02nd July; East MPon 30th June & 01st July
-heavy rainfall likely over Odisha during 29th June-02nd July; Jharkhand on 29th & 30th; Bihar on 30th; Gangetic West Bengal on 29th June. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely over Bihar on 29th and over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on 28 June
-Very heavy rainfall likely over Bihar on 28th and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on 29th June
-Fairly widespread rainfall & thunderstorm, lightning with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Konkan and Goa, Coastal Karnataka and Kerala and Mahe during next 5 days; Isolated heavy rainfall over Gujarat Region during 30 June-2 July
-South Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Telangana during next 3 days
-Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall & thunderstorm, lightning very likely over Northeast India during next 5 days
-Extremely heavy rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 28th and Assam & Meghalaya on 28 and 29 June
