The extreme heavy rainfall warning has been issued for Uttarakhand during 28-30 June; Himachal Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh, Coastal Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe on 29 and 30 June, West Uttar Pradesh on 30 June, East Rajasthan and East Madhya Pradesh on 30 June and 1 July, West Madhya Pradesh during 30 June-2 July, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on 28 and 29 June and over Konkan and Goa on 29 June-2 July.

