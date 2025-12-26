Subscribe

IMD issues red alert for ‘very dense’ fog in several Uttar Pradesh districts including Ayodhya, Prayagraj & Raebareli

Arshdeep Kaur
Updated26 Dec 2025, 08:29 AM IST
Prayagraj: Commuters make their way on the Old Yamuna Bridge amid low visibility on a foggy and winter morning, in Prayagraj, Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI12_25_2025_000051A)
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued red and orange alerts, warning of ‘very dense’ fog in several Uttar Pradesh districts, including Ayodhya, Prayagraj and Raebareli.

In a post on X, the weather agency issued a Red alert for the following districts and said, “Very Dense fog with visibility in less than 50 meters very likely…”

  • Ambedkar Nagar
  • Amethi
  • Ayodhya
  • Azamgarh
  • Bahraich
  • Barabanki
  • Bareilly
  • Deoria
  • Jaunpur
  • Kanpur
  • Kaushambi
  • Kushinagar
  • Maharajganj
  • Mirzapur
  • Moradabad
  • Pratapgarh-Up
  • Prayagraj
  • Raibeareli
  • Rampur
  • Saharanpur
  • Sant Ravidas Nagar (Bhadohi)
  • Shrawasti
  • Sultanpur
  • Varanasi

The IMD also issued an Orange alert for dense fog with visibility between 200 to 50 meters over the districts and adjoining areas of Uraiya, Balrampur-Up, Basti, Bijnor, Chandauli, Etawah, Fatehpur, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Hardoi, Jalaun, Kannauj, Lakhimpur-Kheri, Lucknow, Mau, Muzafarnagar, Pilibhit, Sant Kabir Nagar, Siddharth Nagar, Sitapur, and Unnao.

